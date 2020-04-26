ANTHONY, BOLTON ARCHER FEBRUARY 13, 1944 - APRIL 18, 2020 Bolton Anthony, age 76, died on April 18 at his home in Chapel Hill, NC with his wife of fifteen years, Lisa, by his side. Born in New Orleans and raised in Houston, TX, he held degrees from Notre Dame, Indiana University, University of Texas-Austin, and UNC-Greensboro. His career included teaching, and working as a public librarian, a university administrator, and a social change activist. He was passionate about the emergence of a new paradigm of aging in America, founded the nonprofit Second Journey with that as its focus, and authored several books. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and five children: son Edward Anthony, wife Kenndra, and two grandsons (Conor and Nikki) in Chattanooga, TN; daughter Shannon Hanson and her husband Doug, in Clyde, NC; son Sean Anthony, his partner Brenda, and three grandsons (Justin, Caleb, and Will) in Dover, DE; son Thomas Anthony, wife Laurie, and granddaughter Zoe, in Fletcher, NC; and Andrea Anthony, in Greensboro, NC. He is also survived by his two stepsons, Steven Munsat, wife Karen, and grandson Davis of Chapel Hill, NC; and Tobin Munsat, wife Mei Lai, and granddaughter Ella of Longmont, CO. Additionally, he is survived by his three sisters: Peggy Gregory of Manassas, VA; Darden Brock of Front Royal, VA; and Cathey Muench of Pittsburg, TX. He attended the Church of Reconciliation in Chapel Hill. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to IFC (Inter-Faith Council for Social Service), 100 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604-1754
