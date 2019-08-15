OAK RIDGE: Stanley B. Angle Jr., 72, of Oak Ridge, NC, passed away at his home with his loving wife Myrna Summerell Angle by his side on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. By Stanley's request, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405, Humane Society of the Piedmont, 4527 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 2740, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.