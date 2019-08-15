OAK RIDGE: Stanley B. Angle Jr., 72, of Oak Ridge, NC, passed away at his home with his loving wife Myrna Summerell Angle by his side on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. By Stanley's request, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405, Humane Society of the Piedmont, 4527 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 2740, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.

