Irvin Gant Angel passed away June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by family. A private family interment will take place and a memorial with a reception is planned for a later date due to the Covid virus. Irvin was born October 26, 1924 in Stokesdale, NC to William Ashby and Mozel Gant Angel. He attended Stokesdale High School and after completing one year at Oak Ridge Military Academy was drafted into the Air Corps in 1943. He was trained to be a radio operator/gunner on a B-17 bomber attending radio school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and gunner training in Yuma, Arizona. He was stationed in Italy flying in the 15th U. S. Air Force. He was involved in battles and campaigns in North Apennines, Po Valley and Rhineland where he was awarded the Victory Medal World War II, Air Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, American Campaign Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. After Irvin's release from the Air Force in 1945, he joined his oldest brother's Plumbing and HVAC company in El Monte, California where he worked and trained under the watchful eye of his brother, Wake, learning the trade. In 1947, Irvin and Helen Jones were married in the Summerfield United Methodist Church. After a couple of weeks, he and Helen moved to El Monte where they remained until 1951 when they moved back to Greensboro at which time Irvin joined Benner & Fields Plumbing and HVAC Company. His position there tested his skills taught to him by his older brother and gave him every opportunity to succeed. He became president of the company in 1968 and retired after 61 years of service during which time he led the company to become a highly respected mechanical contractor throughout the Southeastern United States. He was a multi-engine instrument rated pilot and utilized an airplane to visit the company's jobs in progress. Irvin became a member of Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church in 1952. He was a member of the Guilford College Lions Club, President of the North Carolina Plumbing Heating and Cooling Association for one year, Chairman of the Oak Ridge Society Foundation 15 years and a Boy Scouts of America plumbing examiner. He was the NC Employer of the Year for the National Guard. Irvin was a pretty good golfer and shooting 5 under par for the last four holes at Sedgefield Country Club was something he liked to brag about. He served as president of Sedgefield Country Club for one year and served as a liaison between the club and the Jaycees for some of the PGA golf tournaments held there. He was a member of the Guilford College Lions Club, President of the North Carolina Plumbing Heating and Cooling Association for one year, Chairman of the Oak Ridge Society Foundation 15 years and a Boy Scouts of America plumbing examiner. Irvin was a pretty good golfer and shooting 5 under par for the last four holes at Sedgefield Country Club was something he liked to brag about. He served as president of Sedgefield Country Club for one year and served as a liaison between the club and the Jaycees for some of the PGA golf tournaments held there. Irvin and Helen were blessed with two daughters, Ashley and Janice, and later two grandchildren, Geoffrey and Lauren, who were born to Janice. In addition to his parents, Irvin was predeceased by his 2 brothers, Wake and Victor; 5 sisters, Willie Angel, Audrey Bray, Suemont Friddle, Elizabeth Friddle and Peggy Cook. He is survived by his wife 72 years, Helen Jane Angel. Daughters Ashley Angel (John), and Janice Hoeche (Klaus); 2 grandchildren Geoffrey Haigler and Lauren Smith (Justin); great-grandson, Colton Smith; brother- in-law Norman Cook and numerous nieces and nephews. The family appreciates the care given to Irvin by his loyal caretakers, Manuel Sanchez, Zoila Sanchez, Deborah Galloway, Jean Fitz and Rita Barr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Children's Home Society of NC, 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 or a charitable organization or ministry of the donor's choice. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the family.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.