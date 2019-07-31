GREENSBORO Theodore P. Andrews, 87, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Thursday, August 1 at the Dormition of the Theotokos Church, 800 Westridge Road. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the family.
