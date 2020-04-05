DECEMBER 16, 1926 - APRIL 2, 2020 Ruby Lynn Vester Andrews died peacefully in her sleep April 2, 2020. She was 93. The middle child of eleven, she was born in Spring Hope on December 16, 1926 to Joseph S. and Rosa Vester. She moved to Greensboro with her young family in 1953 and, apart from an eight-year period in Roanoke, VA, she lived most of her life in Greensboro. While raising a family, she was active at both First Baptist Church in Greensboro and Roanoke, volunteered at local hospitals and served as President of Greensboro's Charity League in the 1970's. She later embarked on a more than 20-year real estate career. Upon retirement, she worked part-time for more than a decade at the Greensboro Visitor's Bureau proudly educating people about Greensboro's rich history and giving directions to local points of interest. A huge basketball fan, she especially enjoyed working ACC tournaments. She also volunteered for the Alzheimer's Association to help families in their homes with a loved one. However, her greatest lifelong passion was playing Bridge where she formed most of her closest long-time friendships. She was also a member of the Rachael Caldwell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Ruby will be most remembered for her high energy, independent spirit and sunny disposition in a feisty, pint-sized package. She walked, talked and drove fast in a full-throttled embrace of all that life offered. Married to Robert J. (Bob) Andrews for more than 30 years, she is survived by their five children: Lynn Epps and husband Richard, Fran McCandless, Robert Andrews and wife Elizabeth, Kathryn Adams, Phyllis Weber and husband Jay; five grandchildren: Melissa McCandless Forman, Cameron Adams, Spencer McCandless, Michael Epps, Joshua Adams and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, one sister and more than three dozen nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3739 National Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be directed to www.forbisanddick.com
