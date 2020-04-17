OCTOBER 21, 1928 - APRIL 15, 2020 John Carson Andrews, Jr. (JC) passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Clapp's Assisted Living Facility in Pleasant Garden, following complications from Alzheimer's. He was 91 years old. JC was born October 21, 1928 in Guilford County to the late John Carson and Hattie Coble Andrews. A graduate of Alamance High School, he married Virginia Gray Parrish on January 17, 1949. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and dedicated manager of the family farm for more than 50 years. JC was loyal to his family, friends, and neighbors, and was deeply committed to his faith in Christ. He served as a deacon and elder of Alamance Presbyterian Church and belonged to the Shirley Andrews Sunday School Class. JC was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, of 70 years. He is survived by a daughter Cynthia Dale Webster of Greensboro, and sons Dean Mark Andrews and wife Debbie of Greensboro and Kirk Brant Andrews of NYC. He is also survived by grandsons, Johnathan (Kelli) Andrews, Seth (Ginny) Webster, Jarad Webster, and Noah Webster; three great-grandchildren, Addie, Collins, and Carter Andrews; and nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Alamance Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Pastor J.S. "Bud" Parrish officiating. There will be no visitation due to the coronavirus restrictions. Memorials may be made to Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, NC 27406, or a charity or institution of donor's choice. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Andrews family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
