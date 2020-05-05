MARCH 1, 1925 - MAY 2, 2020 Edith Kendrick Andrews, 95, peacefully went to meet her Lord and Savior on May 2, 2020 at Beacon Place. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 29 North in Greensboro. A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date in the summer. The family will have a private viewing on Tuesday afternoon and then Mrs. Andrews will lie-in-state at the funeral from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel on Wednesday morning prior to being transported to the cemetery for her committal service. Edith was born on March 1, 1925 in Greensboro to the late William Arthur Kendrick and Mary Pearman Kendrick and was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church. She worked for Cone Mills in the weaving area for many years before she became a grandmother and a stay-at-home wife. She was a giving mother, loved her family, her church, and was full of spunk! In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Wesley Andrews; son, James Harold Andrews; brothers, Lender Kendrick, Curtis Kendrick, James P. Kendrick and William A. Kendrick, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory include her five children, Lois Flinchum (Bud), Alice Keeton (LeRoy), Herman Andrews (Linda), Harvey Andrews (Joan) and Danny Andrews (Mary) and a very special grandson, Jeff Flinchum (Kim); 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Bethel Baptist Church, 2230 Lees Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
