Mr. David Franklin Andrews, age 86, of Danville, VA, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at SOVAH Health-Danville. He was born on October 16, 1933, in Spray, NC, to the late Manuel Andrews and Lydia Cheek Andrews. Before his retirement, Mr. Andrews worked as a tire builder for Goodyear Tire and Rubber and was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He served his country in the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Andrews; children, Susan Smith, of Danville, VA and Carla Corum and her husband, Ronald, of Eden, NC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Carter (Tim), Ashley Smith, Christy Evans (Mike), and Bridget French (Bryant); great-grandchildren, James Smith, Cheyene Love, Aaliyah Smith, Robbie Odum, Bailey Redd, Braxton French, and Brystal French; and mother-in-law, Helen Oakes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Andrews was predeceased by six sisters and one brother; daughter, Sharon Evans; son, David Andrews, Jr.; and granddaughter, Kimberly Evans. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at County Line Christian Church Cemetery,12711 Chatham Road, Axton, VA, 24054, with Dean Ashby officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the graveside. At other times, the family will be at the residence, 320 Guilford St., Danville, VA. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Andrews family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, or www.godanriver.com.
Andrews, David
To send flowers to the family of David Andrews, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
County Line Christian Church Cemetery
12711 Chatham road
Axton, VA 24054
12711 Chatham road
Axton, VA 24054
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Graveside Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
County Line Christian Church Cemetery
12711 Chatham road
Axton, VA 24054
12711 Chatham road
Axton, VA 24054
Guaranteed delivery before David's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.