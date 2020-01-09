GREENSBORO Garland Waldo Andrew, 73, died Friday, January 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11 at 3 p.m. at Burnetts Chapel UMC, 1201 Burnetts Church Rd. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

