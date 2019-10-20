JANUARY 1, 1922 - OCTOBER 15, 2019 Mrs. Dorothy Peeples Andersson, 97, of Greensboro, passed away on October 15, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont. Dorothy was born on January 1, 1922, the daughter of the late R. Sapp and Annie Stanley Peeples. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Arne Andersson, brothers Paul (Mozelle) Peeples, Zena (Frances) Peoples, Clarence (Addie) Peeples, and sister Betty Ruth Peeples. Dorothy is survived by her sister Laura Peeples Tew (James deceased), Greensboro, NC. She has been pre-deceased by a niece and nephews. Dorothy leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Dorothy grew up on a tobacco farm in the Oak Ridge community where she learned from her parents, in spite of no electricity, that her family could work together to create a family setting filled with love. Dorothy learned to grow up the hard way but experienced "joy" in her day-to-day life. Dorothy attended King's Business College, where she took secretarial courses and was employed by various companies enjoying her bookkeeping and accounting duties. Dorothy enjoyed being creative with her pressed flowers and loved sharing her beautiful works of art with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed when she was featured on Roy's Folks, showing her pressed flower talents. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 on November 2, 2019 at 3 p.m., followed by a reception in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Brenner's Children Hospital, Complex Care Program. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont for all the love and care she received while in their home. Visitation to immediately follow the service.
