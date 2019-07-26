LEXINGTON William Floyd Anderson, 72, died Monday, July 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 2 p.m. at Andrews Memorial Baptist Church, 2811 Lees Chapel Rd., Browns Summit.
