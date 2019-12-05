NOVEMBER 11, 1961 - DECEMBER 3, 2019 George Robert Anderson, 58, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital. A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Ray Funeral Home. An inurnment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. A Rockingham County native, Robert was born on November 11, 1961, to Dick and June Bryant Anderson. Robert was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and was a loyal friend to many. He was a humble man and was always eager to help others. He enjoyed animals and the outside, especially hunting and fishing. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Anderson. Robert is survived by his mother, June Bryant Anderson of the home; daughters, Juni Roberts (Ronald) of Stoneville, Jennifer Rogers (Patrick) of Madison, and Samantha Shelton (Jake) of Stoneville; a step-daughter, Jessi Joyce of Stoneville; his sisters, Tammy Anderson of Mayodan and Penny Caple (Tony) of Stoneville; eight grandchildren, Kelsey Roberts, Macie Roberts, Ashtian Roberts, Jack Rogers, Ali Shelton, Weston Hall, Will Rogers, and Anderson Shelton; one great-grandchild, Zyiar Graves; and a special friend, Tommy Dalton; his pets, Missy and Squeaky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Rockingham County, 205 Boone Road, Eden, NC 27288. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Anderson and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
