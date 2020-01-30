On the cold morning of January 27, 2020 Franklin D. Anderson, 85, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born on October 19, 1934 in McLeansville, NC. Anderson was the son of the late Jessie and Bertha Stewart-Anderson. He was one of eight siblings, Rose Doby, Louise Burchett, Maxine Fogleman, Peggy Palladino, Odell Anderson, Hobert Anderson, and Virgina Vernon. On August 05, 1956 he married the love of his life, Yvonne L. Basinger, who survives. Anderson attended McLeansville High School and had over 45 years experience as a truck driver for West Brothers Trucking Co., Standard Trucking, Mercury Freight Lines, Watkins Trucking, and Southern Foods of Greensboro. He loved every minute of his career and spent his retirement years as a shuttle driver and friendly face with Crown Honda of Greensboro, where he was affectionately known as 'Frank the Tank.' He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Teresa Anderson; daughter and son-in-law, Camille and Kamal Dergham; daughter and son-in-law, Cecille and Steve Wall; his grandchildren, Brittany and Christopher Warren, Brandon and Kasey Wall, Nawal Dergham, Adam Dergham, and Tyler Wall; his great-granddaughter, Vivienne Warren; sisters-in-law, Pamela Basinger and Janice Keene. The family will receive friends in celebration of Frank's life Friday, January 31, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel, Greensboro, NC.
