December 19, 1936 - February 2, 2020 Frances Mauney Anderson, 83, of Greensboro, NC, died February 2, 2020. After graduating from King's Business College in Greensboro, she had a successful career as a secretary and administrative assistant for several firms in Greensboro and retired as the administrative assistant to the owner of Carolina Boiler Company. Frances was a member of Greensboro Chapter 14 Order of the Eastern Star, serving her chapter in several offices. Her chapter trusted her with their funds as she served as treasurer for twenty-plus years and was very honored when she served as worthy matron. At her death she was a member of the OES chapter at the Masonic Eastern Star Home in Greensboro. She was a member of other fraternal organizations in Greensboro, and a member of Bessemer Women's Club, National Secretary's Association, Flew-z's of Guilford County Red Hat Association, her church's women's group, and served as treasurer for many of these organizations. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. And Maggie Davis Mauney, husband W. M. (Mack) Anderson. She is survived by brothers David Mauney (Sylvia), Samuel Mauney (Olivia), sister Anne Bolick (Bo), aunt Mary R. Davis, and her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greensboro Christian Church, 3232 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at Greensboro Christian Church. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 North O'Henry Blvd (Hwy. 29 North), Greensboro, NC 27405. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greensboro Christian Church at the above address. The family would like to thank Frances's church family, her OES sisters, members of other fraternal organizations she was affiliated with, and her friends and neighbors for your support, as well as the invaluable services provided by her caregivers. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
