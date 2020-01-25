KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL Elmer Clay Anderson, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at George Brothers Funeral Service, 803 Greenhaven Dr., Greensboro.
Anderson, Elmer Clay
