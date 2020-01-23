KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL Elmer Clay Anderson, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service, 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro.

Service information

Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
