JULY 12, 1928 - JUNE 12, 2020 Edith Doris Kirkpatrick Anderson of Greensboro N.C. left this earthly home to join family and friends in heaven on June 13, 2020. Born July 12, 1928 in Pleasant Garden, N.C. She lived a happy and wonderful life with family, friends and the love of her life. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Dick, her parents, Gage and Edith Kirkpatrick, two brothers Gage and John Kirkpatrick and sister "Bobbie" Lutz. She is survived by two sisters, Margaret K. Garland and Peggy K. Marley and son Larry (Dawn) with whom she had lived in Greenville SC for the past seven years. Also surviving are two grandsons, Bryant Gage (Bonnie) and Richard Todd Anderson and four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Doris lived a full life; wife, mother, Christian lady and excellent worker with telephone company in Greensboro, NC for 39 years. Played basketball for Greensboro City League in the 40's, played golf, loved to bowl in three Greensboro Leagues for many years after retiring. Made many friends along the way who knew her as a gracious and beautiful "lady". Many thanks to Open Arms Hospice in Greenville, SC for their tender loving care; you made our journey easier. Thanks to all the wonderful South Carolina friends and neighbors who made her welcome in her new home. Due to new social guidelines, we will have farewell visitation, viewing and book signing without immediate family to greet, on Monday June 15th, 6 - 8 pm at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. Small graveside service for immediate family on Tuesday, June 16th at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to www.forbisanddick.com
