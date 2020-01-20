MAY 8, 1940 - JANUARY 18, 2020 Charles "Chuck" Anderson Jr., 79, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 18,2020 at his home. Chuck was born on May 5th, 1940 in Martins Ferry, OH to Charles and Blodwod Powell Anderson Sr. He was of the Methodist faith. He worked as the owner/operator of Inside Track, where he provided hobby supplies for 28 years. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by a granddaughter. He is survived by his two loving daughters, Lesa Anderson and Tracy Anderson, a granddaughter, and two great grandchildren. There will be a 1:00 PM Memorial Service held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. The family will receive friends following the service on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Anderson family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Anderson, Charles "Chuck"
