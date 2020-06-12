AUGUST 1, 1929 - JUNE 10, 2020 Emma Carter Amos, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. An 11 a.m. graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Pleasantville Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. A Rockingham County native, Mrs. Amos was born on August 1, 1929, to the late James Jacub and Sally Rickman Carter. She was a member of Dan Valley Baptist Church and attended Comers Chapel. She was known in her family as the historian and retired from Washington Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Brown Amos; her children, Ronald Eugene Amos, Brenda Kaye Amos, and Jackie Dean Amos; her daughter-in-law, Karen C. Amos; her sisters, Grace Snyder, Mabel Trent, Polly Fraley, Nannie Lindsey, Ruby Carter, and Aileen Carter; her brothers, William "Bill" Carter, Hugh Carter, Harvey Jackson, and an infant Jackson. She is survived by her sisters, Sarah Carter and Bettie Hubbard; her brothers, Walter Carter and Tyree Carter; and her grandchildren, Torrie Amos and Jeffrey Amos. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 2418 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1852 Banking Street, Greensboro, NC 27408. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Emma Carter Amos and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
