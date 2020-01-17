After a brief illness, Yvonne Lominac Amico died January 12 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. A native of Buncombe County, North Carolina, she was born December 15, 1936 to the late Richmond C. and Jessie Ada Phillips Lominac. Surviving are three children, Susan Amico of Morganton, Maria Amico of High Point, and Vincent Amico (Jennifer) of Charlotte; 10 grandchildren, each of whom she loved the most, Kira, Kelly, and Claire Kurc; Tyler Forrest (Alisha), Zac Forrest, Caroline Amico, Catherine and Samuel Hill; Dominic and Mia Amico; three great-grandchildren Madison Reid and Ethan and Lily Forrest. Also surviving is a brother Rex C. Lominac (Judy) of Concord; sisters, Ann Kanoy of Durham and Dorris Sherman of Candler and a sister-in-law, Louise Lominac of Williamsburg, Virginia. Yvonne graduated from Mars Hill Junior College and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she later taught marketing for nonprofits. An avid quilter, she taught quilting at Guilford Technical Community College and conducted workshops throughout the state, as well as at the National Quilt Conference where she introduced one of the six quilting books she authored. Before she retired as vice president of United Way of Greater Greensboro, she served as staff liaison for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games Torch Relay - Greensboro. Yvonne also worked for the 2000 and 2010 Censuses. Yvonne was a member of Gate City Baptist Church and compiled a 30-year church history for Gate City. She enjoyed genealogy, scrapbooking, and traveling. Her family was her greatest joy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to the Memory Center Charlotte or the charity of one's choice. A graveside service for the family and friends was conducted by Reverend Chan Shaver at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville. Yvonne's family would like to thank the professional, caring staff and residents of Carmel Hills Christian Community in Charlotte and the outstanding medical professionals at Memory Center Charlotte and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Hospice.
