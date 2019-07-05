GREENSBORO, NC Mattie Ingram Amaker passed away June 28, 2019, after a short illness. Visitation will be at 2:30 p.m. and memorial services, celebrating her life, will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church, 2123 McConnell Road, Greensboro, NC.

Tags

Load entries