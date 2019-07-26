MARCH 31, 1924 - JULY 18, 2019 Jerome Howard Altheimer, 95, died on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, NC. Jerry was born March 31, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Sigmund and Gertrude Levin Altheimer. He was the oldest of 4 siblings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years (Audrey Cohen Altheimer, in 2016), many aunts and uncles, brother (Richard), sister (Elaine Marshall), and granddaughter (Amanda Beth LeXu Altheimer). Jerry started working at age 12, to help support his family through the Great Depression. He graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago and attended Wilson Junior College in Chicago. During his first year of college, the government recruited him to work at the University of Toledo on a classified wartime radar project. In April 1943, he joined the United States Army. After basic training, he was sent to Providence College in Rhode Island for 6 months and then City College of New York for 9 months to complete training in electrical and industrial engineering. He then taught the use and repair of large communications equipment prior to joining the Army Signal Corps Officers Training Center at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey in 1945. When the war came to an end, he was assigned to the Army Finance Department in South Carolina until he was honorably discharged in April 1946. Jerry met the love of his life, Audrey Cohen, at his brother's birthday party when he was home on weekend leave from the Army. From then on, they corresponded every day for over a year. One month after his Army discharge, Jerry and Audrey married on May 5, 1946 at her parents' home in Chicago. After the war, Jerry worked in manufacturing and industrial management in Chicago. In 1957, he became one of the nation's first Midas Muffler franchise dealers, opening his first Midas shop in Davenport, Iowa. The family moved to Bettendorf, Iowa at that time. Over the years, he built a chain of 32 Midas shops in several Midwestern states. He was elected Midas Dealer of the Year. He served as president of the National and International Midas Dealers Associations in 1987-1989. In addition to Midas, he owned several other businesses, including an automotive transmission repair shop, a transformer manufacturing business in Chicago, and real estate interests. He was always close with his employees and considered them family. Jerry was a member of Temple Emanuel in Davenport, Iowa continuously since 1957. There he taught an ethics class in Sunday school. He served on its board and in 1973-1975 as its congregational president. Upon retiring from his business in 1989, Jerry and Audrey moved to Boca Raton, Florida. There he continued to spend much of his time giving back to the community. He volunteered for the South Palm Beach County Jewish Federation, serving in various positions including treasurer, vice president of Jewish Family Services, numerous committee chairmanships, and Jewish Community Foundation grants committee chairman. He served as a teacher and mentor for autistic children, and as a parachaplain at Boca Raton Community Hospital. Also in Boca Raton he served as a group counseling facilitator and ultimately as president of the Center for Group Counseling. Among his many community leadership awards, he was especially honored to receive, along with Audrey, the Simon Wiesenthal National Community Service Award in 2005. In 2011, Audrey and Jerry moved from Florida to Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, NC, to be near son Michael and his family. There he devoted his life to caring for Audrey. After 70 extraordinary years of marriage, Jerry's beloved Audrey passed away on October 29, 2016, one day after her 91st birthday. Jerome is survived by his four children: Steven Frederick Altheimer of Wesley Chapel, Florida; Deborah Altheimer Schmeltzer of Bettendorf, Iowa; Michael David Altheimer (and wife Suzanne) of Greensboro; and Joan Altheimer Rosenbaum (and husband Lee) of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; as well as 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a member of Temple Emanuel in Greensboro since 2011. Funeral service and burial was at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery on July 21, 2019, followed by Shiva, with Rabbi Andy Koren of Temple Emanuel officiating. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle, Jerry dedicated himself to his family. He will long be cherished and remembered for his wisdom, strength of character, determination, generosity, and humor. May his memory be a blessing to all whose lives he touched. The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the many wonderful caregivers and staff at Well-Spring Retirement Community for their compassionate care of Jerry over the past 8 years. Memorial contributions may be given in Jerome's name to Well-Spring Retirement Community Employee Assistance Fund, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Avenue, Davenport, IA 52803. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Altheimer family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
