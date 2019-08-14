DECEMBER 31, 1945 - AUGUST 9, 2019 William David Alston, 73, passed away at Cone Healthcare on Friday, August 9, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Holmes Grove United Methoidst Church in Greensboro, NC. Family visitation is 30 mintues prior to the service. He is survived by his wife, Johnsie Mark Alston. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Dudley High School Library in memory of Mrs. Nannie McAdoo Dick. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

