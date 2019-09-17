GREENSBORO--Passed away on Sunday, September 8. He is loved and missed by his wife of 29 years Teresa Graves Alston, daughters Tamika Alston, Tasha Alston-Tonkins (Precious); brothers Walter "Tony" Alston, Alphonso "Lonnie" Smith; sisters Debra Stokes (Alvin), Beverley Warren, Pamela Alston and a host of nieces and nephews. The celebration of life will be Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at Laughlin Memorial United Methodist Church in Greensboro; repass immediately following the service.
