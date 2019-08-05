Betty Jean "Jeanie" Langston Almond, 84, of Elon, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center. A native of Alamance County, Mrs. Almond was married for 66 years to Everett J. Almond. She was the daughter of the late Jack Langston and the late Lucille Mitchell Langston. Mrs. Almond was a Registered Nurse and a bookkeeper. In addition to her husband, Everett, of the home, Mrs. Almond is survived by two sons, George D. Almond and his wife, Anna, of Elon and Steve Almond of Asheboro; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a special family friend, Nancy Stephens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 1:45 to 2:45 PM at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Rich and Thompson Chapel. Burial will be in McCray Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Alamance County, 2444 Tribek Ct, Burlington, NC 27215. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave, Burlington, NC 27215
