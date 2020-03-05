FEBRUARY 10, 1947 - MARCH 1, 2020 William Ronnie Allred, 73 of Julian, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A memorial service will be held March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gilmore memorial Park, Julian, NC with Reverend Jason Frank. Ronnie was the son of the late Carl Allred and his wife, Iris Nelson Allred McClintock. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Cobb and husband Ray of Climax; brother, Roy McClintock of Julian, along with many cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ronnie's honor to Guilford County Animal Services/Donations, 4525 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Allred family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.