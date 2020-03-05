FEBRUARY 10, 1947 - MARCH 1, 2020 William Ronnie Allred, 73 of Julian, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A memorial service will be held March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gilmore memorial Park, Julian, NC with Reverend Jason Frank. Ronnie was the son of the late Carl Allred and his wife, Iris Nelson Allred McClintock. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Cobb and husband Ray of Climax; brother, Roy McClintock of Julian, along with many cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ronnie's honor to Guilford County Animal Services/Donations, 4525 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Allred family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC

