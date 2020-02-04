JANUARY 11, 1944 - FEBRUARY 1, 2020 Mrs. Rebecca Sue Tucker Allred, 76, resident of Sophia, died February 1, 2020 at Randolph Hospice House. Mrs. Allred was born January 11, 1944 in High Point, a daughter to the late William and Hilda Burchfield Tucker. She was a long-time resident of the Archdale community and graduated from Trinity High School in 1962. Later, she attended Watts School of Nursing in Durham where she graduated in 1965. She also was a birthright member of Archdale Friends Meeting. On August 26, 1965, she married Jimmy Douglas Allred, who survives of the residence. Also surviving is a son, William Joseph Allred of Sophia; two grandchildren, Caroline and Kevin Allred; a sister, Pat Elrod of Guilford County; and nieces, Donna Clayton and Cathy Hamby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Douglas Allred, Jr. and her sister, Sylvia Brown. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Interment will follow the service at Springfield Friends Meeting Cemetery in High Point. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, N.C. 27204. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Rd., Archdale, N.C. 27263
