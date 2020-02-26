On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Jo Ann Osborne Allred passed away suddenly in her home at the age of 69. Jo Ann was born on July 6, 1950 in Greensboro, NC to Carl and Mary (Rayle) Osborne. She attended and graduated from Curry School in 1968 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. On August 12, 1972, she married Rick Allred. They raised two daughters, Robyn and Amy. She was a veteran teacher in the Guilford County Schools from 1972 until the time of her death. Jo Ann spent her life dedicated to others. She was a confidante and caretaker for her family, immediate and distant, along with many close friends. No task was too menial or too challenging if someone in her "tribe" needed a hand. She had a life-long passion for teaching and had a powerful gift for helping elementary-age children develop a love of reading and learning. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her father Carl, her mother Mary, sister Susan and brother Greg. She is survived by her daughters Robyn Gest and Amy Peel (Matt), both of Greensboro, and eight treasured "grandboys," Colin, Jack, Aiden, Logan, Nate, Tate, Hudson and Sawyer. She often said that her proudest achievement in life was being their "Nanny." She is also survived by her dear sister Gail Davis (Charlie) of Kernersville. She was a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews and even became more like a mother and grandmother to some very fortunate nieces and grandchildren. JoAnn is also survived by her former husband, Rick Allred, and his mother Peggy Allred, of Greensboro, with whom she remained very close. Her fierce love of family and friends shows in her many relationships that spread far and wide. Jo Ann's life will be celebrated at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, 1118 North Elm Street in Greensboro, NC. A visitation with family will be Friday, February 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 29 in the Phillips Chapel at Canterbury School, located at 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro. Flowers were loved by Jo Ann and are appreciated, or donations can be made in her honor to the Partnership for Children Guilford County. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street 1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
