Siler City Jack Allred, 90, died Monday, December 30, 2019. The funeral will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bonlee Baptist Church in Bonlee, NC.

Service information

Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
2:00PM
Bonlee Baptist Church
 Davis Road
Bonlee, NC 27312
Jan 2
Visitation at Main Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Bonlee Baptist Church
 Davis Road
Bonlee, NC 27312
Jan 2
Final Resting Place
Thursday, January 2, 2020
2:30PM
Hope Cemetery
Davis Road
Bonlee, NC 27213
