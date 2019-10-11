SEPTEMBER 18, 1925 - SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 Robert E. Allmendinger, 94, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Friends Homes West in Greensboro, NC. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, 3 p.m. at Friends Homes West, 6100 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. The family will receive friends following the service. Bob was born September 18, 1925 in Kansas City, MO. He attended high school at Davenport High in Davenport, Iowa and graduated in 1943 at the age of 17. Upon graduation, he went to flight training school in Pensacola, FL. The war ended before he was able to get his wings. When he left the service, he went to the University of Michigan, graduating in 1948 with a wood technology degree. He met and married his wife, Dorris, and they lived in Grand Rapids, MI before moving to Greensboro and raising 6 girls. Bob was a great Dad, husband and a friend to all. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Julie; his second wife, Dorris; and his son, Michael. Surviving are his brother, Jerry Allmendinger; daughters, Melissa Voda (Dave) and children, Greg and Andy; Nancy Morse (Loren) and children, Mike, Whitney (Clay) Davis, and Allie; Amy Brisley (Jon) and children, Aaron, Ben, and Becky; Becky Schiffman (Lane) and children, Kiley, Ren and Layton; Katie Pequigney, and children, Will and Julie; Beth Brooks (Tracy) and children, Robert and Claire. She is also survived by two great-grandsons, Hayes and Walker Davis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 and Teen Challenge of Greensboro, 1912 Boulevard St, Greensboro, NC 27407. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.