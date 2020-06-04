Mr. Norman P. Alley, 85, of Greensboro, NC passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Beacon Place of Greensboro. Norman was born in Rockingham County, NC to the late Will and Nina Alley. He served his country in the U.S. Army Combat Engineers, 58 & 59. Norman was always helpful to others throughout the years. He retired from AMP, Inc. (Tyco E.) During his 30 years of service he was given many awards. Norman and his late wife, Evelyn Frye Alley, travelled a lot in their motor home. They loved their place at the beach and Norman loved the game of golf and gospel music. He was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, wife Evelyn Frye Alley, one brother, Dennis Alley, and stepdaughter, Brenda Hinshaw and her husband, Darrell. He is survived by his brother, Dewey Alley of Raleigh, sister, Edna Alley Andrews of Greensboro; nieces, Cindy Burch, Donna Trotter and Lisa Kidd; nephews, Joe, Mike, Jimmy and Paul; stepdaughter, Loretta Mull and husband, Jack (deceased); step-grandchildren, Richard Sisk and wife, Pam, Rhonda Baxter, Denise Price and husband, Bobby and step-great-grandson, Spencer Price. Norman will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be conducted at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel followed by burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Alley will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday June 4 at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm St. location. Social distancing will be observed and a maximum of 15 visitors at a time will be allowed to pay respects and depart from the building. An online guest registry is available at www.forbisanddick.com. The family will receive visitors at the home of Richard and Pam Sisk. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Alley family.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.