GREENSBORO - JoAnn Sheppard Alley, 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel. Family visitation will be held prior to the service at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. JoAnn was born in Rockingham County to the late Joel and Bessie Corns Sheppard. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, James Melvin Alley; children, Patsy Edwards (Andy), Jamie Alley (Anne), Pamela Taylor, Sandy Lybrand (Mark), Jeff Alley (Juana) and Todd Alley; sixteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. She was a former member of Brightwood Baptist Church. Special thanks to the staff at Guilford House and the Hospice staff for the care given to JoAnn while she was there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice and Pallative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Alzheimer's Association, 4615 Dundas Drive, Ste. 103, Greensboro, NC 27407 in memory of JoAnn Alley. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Alley family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
