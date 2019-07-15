GREENSBORO Toye Allen, 53, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Love & Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 4344 Blackberry Road, Greensboro at 12:00 pm. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.