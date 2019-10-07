GREENSBORO Thomas Abram Allen, 87, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 2615 Liberty Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406. Burial will be in Eden Garden Cemetery, Eden. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden

