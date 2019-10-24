MARCH 14, 1930 - OCTOBER 21, 2019 Mr. Roy W. Allen, 89, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at his residence. A celebration of life will be held at 12 o'clock on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, where he was a member, with Rev. Daniel Dickard officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service. Roy Allen was born on March 14, 1930 in Clayton, son of the late Robert Gideon Allen and Cornelia Batten Allen. He graduated from Campbell College in 1954 and East Carolina College in 1956, where he majored in accounting and economics. Roy began working for the IRS in Roanoke Rapids, NC in 1956. He married his wife Helen in August of 1959. After his retirement as an auditor for the IRS in 1987, following 31 years of service, he was employed as a real estate agent and the Federal Employees Credit Union manager. In Roy's free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, Saturday morning trips to Biscuitville, helping prepare meals for the Men's Brotherhood Ministry, at the church, and summer family trips to Myrtle Beach. He was a founding member of the Brotherhood Ministry group, deacon and usher at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Thel Allen, Trudy Jordan, Louise Eason, Junius Allen, Joseph Allen and Rudolph Allen. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Helen Hudson Allen; children: Scott Allen (Cyndi), Jon Allen (Julie) and Stephen Allen (Susan); grandchildren: Brooke Medinger (Barry), Scotty Allen, Carrie Allen, Luke Allen, Stephan Allen II, Matthew Allen and Caroline Allen; great-granddaughter: Charleigh Grace Medinger. The family would like to recognize Regenia Dodson for the special care and love she gave Roy throughout his health decline. The family will be in Roanoke Rapids on Saturday, October 26 at 11 o'clock at the Cedar Woods Cemetery for the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendly Avenue Baptist Church (Men's Brotherhood Ministry), 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Allen family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm 1118 N. Elm St.
