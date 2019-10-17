Mary Nicholson Allen passed suddenly on October 10, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born on November 20, 1929, in Edgefield, South Carolina, to Elizabeth Bryan Nicholson and Dr. Albert Rhett Nicholson. She had four older siblings, all of whom predeceased her. After graduating from Edgefield High School, she attended Winthrop College and Duke University nursing school, where she achieved distinction as part of the Santa Philomena Society. It was there that she met her first husband, Ed Mabry, who was in medical school. They married in 1953 and had six children. Her life was filled with wonderful friends and adoring children and she never took for granted all her blessings. No one could meet her without being touched by her generosity and loving spirit. She volunteered her time to many organizations with special interest in the Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, Hospice and St. Francis Church. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all. She is survived by her husband, Sidney Broadus Allen. They were married for over 43 years. She was a loving stepmother to his four children, whose mother, Katherine Allen, had died. Mary's ten children are: Sidney Allen (Pam) of Martinsville, VA; Katherine Allen (Jimmy) of Wilmington, NC; Ed Mabry Jr. (Suzan) of Spartanburg, SC; Catherine Owen (Steve) of Baltimore, MD; Warren Allen (Elizabeth) of Winston-Salem, NC, Gin Gin Todd (Jesse) of Key Largo, FL; John Allen (Joanne) of Southport, NC; Rhett Mabry (Ginny) of Davidson, NC; Carl Mabry of Charleston, SC; and Sally Williams (Jim) of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 19 at Saint Francis Episcopal Church, 3506 Lawndale Drive. The family will visit with guests following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the aforementioned associations. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Allen family with arrangements.
