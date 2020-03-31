SEPTEMBER 11, 1930 - MARCH 28, 2020 Lavene McDaniel Allen, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March, 28, 2020 at Beacon Place. A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park for the family. A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date. Lavene was born on September 11, 1930 in Guilford County, a daughter to the late James Monroe McDaniel and Vallie Eleanor Lamb McDaniel. She graduated from Rankin High School and retired from Burlington Industries in 1985 as a Payroll Administrator. She was a longtime member of Lebanon Baptist Church and traveled to many places throughout her life. Surviving are sons, Michael D. Allen and wife Margaret, Mark W. Allen and wife Claudia, and Monti L. Allen and wife Susie; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is serving the Allen family. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.