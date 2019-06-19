GREENSBORO Mr. James "Jim" H. Allen, 79, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Beacon Place Hospice. He is now present with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lawndale Baptist Church with Dr. Joe Giaritelli officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. He was a loving husband to Carolyn, loving father to Rick, Ken, Wesley, and Sonya, loving grandfather to Brittany, Joshua, Caroline and Ashley. He appreciated his opportunity to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed being a member of Lawndale Baptist Church and greeting members and guests with a warm and friendly smile every Sunday for years. He was talented and self-taught in the area woodworking and generously shared his skills with family and friends. He truly enjoyed the game of basketball and the competition it provided and made many friends over the years during the lunch time games at the Central YMCA. He was sincerely loved and will be greatly missed by his family. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro (2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405) who extended outstanding care during his time at Beacon Place. Our family is greatly appreciative of the care that he received from each member of the staff. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street is serving the Allen family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
