APRIL 27, 1931 - MAY 30, 2020 James Henry Allen died peacefully May 30, 2020 at Heritage Greens. He was born in Greenville, SC on April 27, 1931 to Eugenia Yates Allen and Roland Lewis Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Roland Allen Jr., Thomas Allen, and Helen Allen Eppley. He graduated from Furman University, and then received a master of divinity degree from Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA. While there, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Eichelberger. They were married on August 23, 1954. Jim began his career as a Presbyterian minister at Lafayette Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, VA. He then served as minister at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, VA. In 1967, he took a new job as Presbyterian Campus Minister at UNCG. So he moved the family, which by then consisted of five young children, to Greensboro. He discovered a love and gift for working with young people. This was to continue throughout the rest of his life. He also had an incredible gift of bringing people together. He treated everyone he met with respect. He was also an early and vocal supporter of civil rights. In 1970, he was asked by the administration to join UNCG as dean of students. In 1973, he became vice chancellor of Student Affairs, serving in that position until his retirement in 1996. He was admired and loved by students and faculty alike. He was especially proud of helping lead the effort to bring the UNCG Athletic Program from Division III to Division I. At the time, it was a first for a university to move all of their teams, men's and women's, at one time. While he loved working with students, he continued preaching. He filled in as interim minister at various area churches throughout his career. He lived his life as a faithful servant to God. After his retirement, Jim became involved with The Shepherd Center of Greensboro. He served on the Board, as well as president, for several years. He was avid reader and loved traveling. However, his greatest pleasure was always spending time with friends and family. He was a gracious host to anyone that dropped by. He truly never met a stranger. He was lucky enough to have all five of his children live in NC. There were frequent large and boisterous family gatherings and trips. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was so proud of each and every one of them and loved them dearly. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty, and his five children: James Allen Jr. (Sharon), John Allen (Janet), Mary Beth Carter (Mike), Martha Overman (Wally), and Charlie Allen, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of the three UNCG Scholarship Funds in his name: the James H. Allen Student Leader Scholarship Endowment, the James H. Allen Athletic Scholarship Endowment Fund, or the James H. Allen Scholarship Fund, (336) 334-5679.
