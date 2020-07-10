MARCH 1, 1954 - JULY 7, 2020 Gaynessa J. Allen was born in Greensboro, NC, and was educated in East Orange, New Jersey. She graduated with a master's degree from NC A&T State University. She was a GED instructor at Guilford Technical Community College. She is survived by her son, Ian Allen (Jocelyn); 2 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. The family will meet at 3301 Stonehaven Dr., Greensboro, NC 27406. The viewing will take place at Celia Phelps United Methodist Church on Friday, July 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. Live streaming of a celebration service will be Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. Hester, Whitted & Daye Funeral Service 603 South Main St, Roxboro, NC 27573
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.