MARCH 1, 1954 - JULY 7, 2020 Gaynessa J. Allen was born in Greensboro, NC, and was educated in East Orange, New Jersey. She graduated with a master's degree from NC A&T State University. She was a GED instructor at Guilford Technical Community College. She is survived by her son, Ian Allen (Jocelyn); 2 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. The family will meet at 3301 Stonehaven Dr., Greensboro, NC 27406. The viewing will take place at Celia Phelps United Methodist Church on Friday, July 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. Live streaming of a celebration service will be Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. Hester, Whitted & Daye Funeral Service 603 South Main St, Roxboro, NC 27573

To plant a tree in memory of Gaynessa Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries