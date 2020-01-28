NOVEMBER 20, 1924 - JANUARY 23, 2020 Fred Leon Allen, 95, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 30. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:30 a.m. Fred spent time in service to his country in the Army Air Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War. After leaving the Army, he continued by serving his community with the Greensboro Police Reserve. He retired from Hertz Penske as a diesel truck mechanic where he spent many hours laboring over engines. When not in the garage, he enjoyed watching nature, delighting in the flurry of birds and squirrels out and about in the yard. He was a collector of coins and tools. Family could tell how much they were loved by his hugs and requests for "sugar" (kisses), but everyone knew the strength of his character by his powerful handshake. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lyndele Allen, of 50 years and beloved siblings. He is survived by daughter, Martha Allen Ganoe Mikles, grandchildren, Ashley Herman (Nathan), Kimberly Ganoe and Aaron Ganoe, and sister Lou Jean Brown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
