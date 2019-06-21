GREENSBORO Angie Al len, 50, of Greensboro, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held at one o'clock on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Aldersgate Center, 2608 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407. A reception will follow the service. Survivors include her parents, Roger and Sandy Allen; one daughter, Kelsey Lilly; one son, Tyler Lilly; siblings, Kristi Allen and partner Deia Weatherman; Michelle Holder and husband , Mark; two nephews, Matthew and William Holder; long-time companion, Robert Parks, canine companion, Pickle. The family will receive friends on Friday from six until eight o'clock at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to a diabetic charity of your choice. Online memorials may be posted at www.advantagegreensboro.com.

