APRIL 8, 1939 - NOVEMBER 9, 2019 Janie Catherine Bishop Ali passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Kenbridge, VA. She was born in Durham, NC and is predeceased by her husband, Jafar Ali, who passed in 2000. Janie graduated from the Medical College of Virginia with a BS in nursing. She loved caring for others during her 58 years of nursing. Janie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is succeeded by her five children, Catherine Ali Stone (George), Lea Ali Edmondson (Mark), Ahmad Ali, Miriam Ali DiMond (Mitch), and BJ Ali, and her seven grandchildren, Jafar Hardy Stone, Gatley Stone, Connerly Stone, Samuel Edmondson, Amelia Grace Ali, Abigail Ali, Mitchell DiMond. Memorial service will be held at Millbrook United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 3 p.m.
