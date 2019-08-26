GREENSBORO Maxine B. Alford, 81, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral Services, 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 27 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1309 Larkin Street, Greensboro. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service, Inc.
