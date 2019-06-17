GREENSBORO Shirley Brown Alexander, age 91, of Greensboro passed away Saturday June 15, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mrs. Alexander is survived by her children Michael Alexander, Lisa Bracken (Ken), and Steven Alexander (Sandra), and grandchildren John Alexander (Sandra), Leslie Harber, and Adam Shelton. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin C. Alexander. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
