DECEMBER 7, 1965 - JULY 7, 2019 Darryl Wayne Alexander, 53, departed this life Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Greenbriar Valley Medical Center. He was born in Lynchburg on December 7, 1965, to the late Willis and Nuna Morgan Alexander. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ruby and Ella Morgan, and paternal grandparents Willis and Mildred Alexander, four aunts, and five uncles. As a young man growing up, he was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Evington, VA, and as he got older, he attended multiple churches throughout Virginia. Darryl graduated from Brookville High School and Piedmont Community College. He was employed with Piedmont Community Services for many years. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan. Darryl touched the lives of many through his substance abuse program and his motivational skills. He leaves to mourn his loss, his son Darryl Alexander, Jr., eight grandchildren, two brothers, Wilbert (Gail) and Gardell (Stacey) Alexander, three devoted aunts, Evelyn Jackson, Lula Calloway, Gwendolyn Mitchell, three devoted uncles, Matthew (Corrine), Nathaniel, and Kenneth Morgan, one great-aunt, Olivia Hughes, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Crossroads Baptist Church in Evington. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbell County. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.--Jeremiah 29:11 Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
