GREENSBORO Alfred Alexander, 64, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Celia Phelps United Methodist Church, 3709 Groometown Road, Greensboro at 12 noon. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.
