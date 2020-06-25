STONEVILLE Elsie Alderman, 99, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at Overlook Cemetery. She will lie in state on Wednesday afternoon until 12 p.m. on Thursday at Fair Funeral Home.

