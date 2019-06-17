GIBSONVILLE Frances Holt Alcon, completed her earthly journey, June 14, 2019, less than nine months after her husband of 70 years, Robert Glenn Alcon, Jr., completed his earthly journey. Frances was 89 years old. She was born July 18, 1929, the first daughter of Howard and Halcy Holt, who predeceased her. She was a graduate of McLeansville High School - Class of 1947. Frances worked at Liberty Hosiery Mill in Gibsonville for a brief time before starting her family. She endured many heartaches trying to start a family with the loss of 4 infant sons. She devoted her entire life to her family making many sacrifices along the way as she loved and cared for them. Frances loved to cook and she also loved to share the fruits of her labors with her family along with anyone who entered her home. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting recipes and she loved to share those with others as well. Frances was a lifelong member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and she was active in the life of the church as long as she was able. She helped with Bible School many years and served with Bethel's women's groups and also on various committees. She actually helped start the Hospitality Committee, which is the group that serves refreshments to grieving family and friends after funeral services at Bethel. Frances was always giving - especially to those in times of need. She would often prepare meals to take to homes of those who were ill or grieving. She was ALWAYS taking care of others. Frances is survived by her sons, Glenn Alcon (Pat), and Jerry Alcon (Shirley); daughters, Beth Alcon Andrews (Tony), and Sharon Alcon Smith (Tim); grandchildren, Nick McCorquodale (Kelly), Ashley Morgan (Josh), Holt Alcon (Michelle), April Patton (Doug), Jessica Sheetz (Byron), Benjamin Andrews (Julie), and Stephen Smith (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Katherine Covington (Cody), Houston McCorquodale, Ethan and Della Morgan, Skye and Porter Alcon, Aly and Cameron Patton, Payton and Matthew Sheetz, Hunter and MacKenzie Crowe, Kora Smith, and Jaxon Andrews; great-great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Ryleigh Covington; sister, Peggy Carlton and her daughter, Jan Clemmons (Jeff); great niece and nephew, Lacey and Linden Clemmons; and many more nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 300 Knox Road, McLeansville, NC 27301, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the church, and at other times at the home of Sharon and Tim Smith, 225 Painter Lakes Road, Gibsonville, NC 27249. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
