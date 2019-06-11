GREENSBORO Bill Albright of Greensboro passed away peacefully very late in the evening of May 22. He was eighty-three (83). His wife of 61 years, Ann Albright, to whom he was devoted, passed away exactly one hundred days prior. They had been a couple since their teenage years. That they are reunited in peace with their Lord and Savior gives all great comfort. He is survived by three granddaughters Caroline, Elizabeth and Emma, all of Atlanta, GA who will miss their beloved "BopBop" terribly. He is also survived by sister Barbara Albright Fee of Frisco, TX, sister-in-law Joan Mitchell of Granite City, IL, son Eric and wife Tanya of Greensboro, son Jonathon and wife Kippi of Richmond, VA and many dear friends, nieces and nephews. His brother David Albright preceded him in death. Bill was the son of Gertrude "Trudi" and Erich "Harry" Albright of Lawrenceville, IL. With his siblings he was the first of his family to speak English, rather than German, as a first language and to earn university degrees. Bill was a proud alumnus of Lawrenceville High School, earning a varsity letter in basketball and graduating as valedictorian of his class. He went on to graduate the University of Illinois with a degree in chemical engineering and to earn an MBA from Ohio University. Bill worked as an executive of several international companies during his career, including serving as chief executive officer of the firm he managed. Later he worked as a consultant on environmental protection matters, both for private industry and in government. He was very proud of his involvement in the PIMS Project as an executive committee member of the Strategic Planning Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. An avid gardener with a love for roses, Bill was also active in the YMCA, the Lutheran Church and in hospice care. Playing bridge with friends, attending symphony performances as well as watching ACC basketball and Saint Louis Cardinals baseball games were favorite pastimes. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
